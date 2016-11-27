Sokoto Okays N77m for Rehabilitation, Construction of Refuse Bunkers

Mohammed Aminu in Sokoto

Sokoto State Government yesterday approved over N77 million for the rehabilitation and construction of refuse bunkers in the state.

The State Commissioner of Environment, Alhaji Bello Sifawa, made the disclosure while addressing newsmen shortly after monitoring the monthly environmental sanitation exercise in Sokoto. He said this include the desilting of drainages in Sokoto metropolis and its environs.

The commissioner stated that, out of the amount, N42 million would be spent on the rehabilitation of 18 refuse bunkers and the construction of 20 new ones.

According to him, N35 million would be spent on the desilting of all major drainages in the metropolis. He disclosed that the state government had also purchased 50 branded tricycles for the evacuation of refuse in the hard to reach areas of the city.

‘’This is to complement the array of vehicles and other facilities adequately provided for the ministry and its agencies. All these efforts are geared towards ridding Sokoto city of filth, hence, keep diseases at bay”, he said.

Sifawa expressed satisfaction with the active participation of the residents, youth clubs and associations in the exercise.

The commissioner therefore commended a businessman, Alhaji Abdullahi Gidan-Kaya, for employing 50 youths monthly to undertake the sanitation exercise.