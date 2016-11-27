Police Arrest Four Fraudsters in Lagos

By Chiemelie Ezeobi

Operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested four suspects for allegedly swindling unsuspecting victims of various sums of money.

The four suspects were picked up separately by the operatives over three incidents of fraud at the Maryland, Ojodu Berger and Ajegunle areas of the state between Tuesday and Thursday last week.

The suspects, 36-year-old Kenneth Umukoro; 41-year-old Uba Utokcha; 40-year-old Joseph Onuoha and 25-year-old Ikechukwu Okeke, have all owned up to the crime when interrogated at RRS headquarters.

According to one of their victims, one Ibeh Chiwendu, she was on her way to Ojodu Berger from Ojota when Umukoro, driving a metallic colour Toyota Camry, 1997 model, with the registration number SMK 886 DK, stopped at the bus stop to pick her.

She said, “As he drove along, he picked another passenger on Kudirat Abiola Way. We were still on Kudirat Abiola Way when the new passenger started a conversation on something like French language with the driver.

“The driver now pleaded that he wanted to take the new passenger to Customs’ Office on Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way, where his goods were seized.

” It was here that their story changed and I became the subject of their manipulation in connivance with a custom agent and a pastor.

“Under the pretext that the four of us assist the man whose goods were trapped with the custom over export duties, they brainwashed me into releasing my ATM card and led me to withdraw the last N9,000 from my account.”