Ondo Election: Akeredolu in Clear Lead

By James Sowole in Akure

In the results released so far by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on the governorship election, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu is leading in 14 local governments out of 17 councils.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is leading in two local governments while the Alliance for Democracy (AD) candidate, Olusola Oke leads in one council.