Ondo Election: Akeredolu in Clear Lead

By James Sowole in Akure
In the results released so far by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on the governorship election, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu is leading in 14 local governments out of 17 councils.
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is leading in two local governments while the Alliance for Democracy (AD) candidate, Olusola Oke leads in one council.
In summary, the APC has polled 237,812 votes, PDP 145,106 votes and AD 104,106 votes.
ELECTION RESULTS
(1) ONDO EAST LOCAL GOVT
AD. 2,742
APC 4,253
PDP 7317
SDP 48
(2) ILEOLUJi/ OKE IGBO
AD. 4,525
APC 10,681
PDP 8,306
SDP 144
(3) AKOKO NORTH EAST
AD. . 5,867
APC. 13,645
PDP 6,496
SDP. 2,478
(4) IFEDORE LOCAL GOVT
AD. 4,629
APC 10,958
PDP 6,747
SDP 162
(5)IRELE LOCAL GOVT
AD. 6,710
APC. 11,138
PDP. 5,907
SDP. 68
(6) ONDO WEST LOCAL GOVT
AD. 7,154
APC. 10,672
PDP. 17,382
SDP 236
(7) OSE LOCAL GOVT
AD. 4,272
APC. 13,454
PDP. 6,520
SDP. 158