INEC Officially Declares Akeredolu Governor-Elect of Ondo

James Sowole in Akure

The Independent National Electoraal Commission (INEC) has declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the Ondo State governorship election, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN, as the winner.

Akeredolu, according to the Returning Officer for the election. Prof Abdulganiyu Amballi, scored 244,842 votes to defeat the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Mr Eyitayo Jegede, SAN, who scored 150,380 votes.

The Alliance for Democracy candidate, Chief Olusola Oke, scored 126,889 votes to come third while the Social Democratic Party candidate, Dr Olu Agunloye, came fourth with a total of 10,149 votes.

Amballi, who is the Vice Chancellor of the University of Ilorin, said the winner had satisfied the requirement and was therefore declared the winner of the poll.

The margin of winning, he said, was 94,000 votes.