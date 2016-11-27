I Will Sustain My Father’s Legacy, Says Muhammed Audu

Yekinni Jimoh in Lokoja

The son of the Kogi State governorship candidate of All Progressives’ Congress (APC) in last year’s election, Mallam Muhammed Audu yesterday said he will continue the legacy of his father as he flagged off the Prince Abubakar Audu Foundation at Ogboniche, the country home of late Prince Abubakar Audu.

Speaking at the one year remembrance of the late Prince Abubakar Audu, two term governor of Kogi State, he noted that the achievement of his late father would be sustained, stressing that Prince Audu brought massive development to the state when he was governor of the state.

He mentioned that the Prince Abubakar Audu Foundation would cut across all the 21 local government of the state by empowering youth, women, less privileged people and widows, pointing out that the foundation would go a long way in helping the people of the state. Muhammed Audu, who thanked the people of the state for the support given to his father when he was alive, stressed that late Prince Audu did his best for the people of the state when he was governor of Kogi State as most of his achievements can be seen across all the three senatorial district of the state.

Also, the Chairman of the occasion, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, commended late Prince Abubakar Audu for bringing development to the state while in office as governor.

Kwankwaso, former governor of Kano State stressed that late Prince Audu brought Kogi State to limelight while in office. According to him, the late former governor of the state brought rapid development by establishing state university within one year in office.

He noted that the demise of Audu was a lesson to everybody as God knows best why he took his life when he was already winning the 2015 governorship election in Kogi State.

Kwankwaso therefore called on the state governor to name the state university after late Prince Audu as he commended the son of the late former governor, Mallam Muhammed Audu for launching the Prince Abubakar Audu Foundation.