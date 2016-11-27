Anenih Retires from Politics, Seeks Support for Buhari

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja
Former Chairman, Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Tony Anenih, has retired from partisan politics.

The former PDP BoT Chairman who announced his disengagement ‎from active politics yesterday at the presentation of his autobiography ‘My Life and Nigerian Politics’, also urged Nigerians to drop partisan politics and support efforts by President Muhammadu Buhari to end the current recession.

“I am persuaded that I have no more ambition nor any point to prove in politics. I am, therefore, glad to declare that, from today, I shall be withdrawing from active partisan politics. I shall, however, continue to avail the country of my experience, give suggestions and offer advice, as a statesman,” Anenih told ‎his audience.

The former PDP leader said the current recession in the country was a national predicament which must be confronted by all irrespective of political affiliation.
“I therefore urge Nigerians to persevere and hope for better tomorrow. We must support and pray that God will give the President the wisdom and vision to steer the country away from recession to prosperity”, he added.

But former President ‎Goodluck Jonathan appealed that he should rescind his decision. Jonathan, who was among distinguished personalities that attended the book presentation, said Anenih’s experience in security and politics would be wasted if he makes good his decision to quit politics at this time.

“You may not be in position to attend political meetings but you are our political leader until God decides that you will leave us. The country is passing political stages (and) your experience and wisdom will be required to direct us and stabilise the nation. We will excuse you from attending night meetings, BoT meetings but you will continue to mentor us, we will continue to consult you,” Jonathan pleaded.

The former BoT Chairman who expressed gratitude to God for strength, inspiration and protection, said he decided to write the book to provide lessons and encouragement to future generations.

“I am hopeful that the lessons of fortitude, hard work, diligence, loyalty and service, which have been manifest in my life, would give encouragement to all those who are serving as well as those who aspire to serve our great fatherland. My cardinal focus and objective have always been to be an agent of positive development, unity and brotherhood in Nigeria.

“In the course of my political career, I have interacted with all manner of people and institutions. I have seen people at their best and at their worst; I have worked with reliable people as well as fickle people; I have experienced undiluted loyalty and disloyalty from unexpected places. I have always tried to make the best of all situations. I can, therefore, say, with great pride, that I feel fulfilled in politics,” he declared.

‎Other distinguished personalities that graced the occasion were former head of state, General Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd), who chaired the event, two ‎former Vice Presidents, Dr. Alex Ekwueme and Arc. Namadi Sambo.
The book presenter, General TY Danjuma (rtd) was represented by Prof. Jerry Gana, who described Anenih – whose political associates call Mr. Fix it – as a courageous man having produced three presidents, governors and members of the legislature.

    To say that you people are ‘Doms’ in a rather debased form/ manner reading the praise showered on this man and how in all sense of responsibility or lack of it you’re led to acknowledge his recommendations for your party members to accept APC and Buhari unprecedented in political history! And I said it much earlier that all things strange and difficult to decipher Nigerians make them all! You wonder how somebody 0 a leaders of PDP who was contributory to the ills of Nigeria – a BoT of the party can at the last day of his membership of the party wills his support for his opponent – reminds you about what Obasanjo did by asking somebody to tear his membership card of PDP – part of the cowardly I talked about Nigerian politicians! You wonder reading the praise from him for Buhari is it not an attempt to escape probe – i.e. serch light of EFCC after all Chief Anenih was was a Minister for Works and Housing with budget allocation of over $300Bn at the time of Lagos- Ibadan, Ore-Shagamu- Benin highways were totally collapsed and other vital highways across the country all collapsed and nothing was done to salvage these vital artetial roads in Nigeria – Chief Anenih could well be showering all the praise as it is usual in Nigeria, so that he can be spared by EFCC’s arm of probes! i don’t know but this is my haunch, folks!

    Thus the personalities mentioned in the attendance and the expressions and statements by the participators leaves in that my observation of Nigeria in a QUANDARY – it is manifesting in many ways now across the board in Nigeria suggesting seriously that you are being led by not only hoodwink, goad but by treachery of all kinds so as to avoid or curry favoure of President M. Buhari but we are looking at EFCC and we shall determine how effective their scope has been to bring about the desired change in Nigeria regarding corruption – you don not forgetting that I gave them a much better way (encompass) to deal with the crime so that it’ll touch on all the facets of the economic and political activities of the people in Nigeria simultaneously!

    Nigeria in a QUANDARY as if you don’t know what the man has just done to your party – PDP – HE HAS KILLED YOU OTHERWISE HE HAS SUBTLY INSTIGATED the feeling of doubts in the minds of your members as such, it is hardly a matter integrity, in fact, to regard the man as a properly informed Statesman as he claims to be! You don’t make yourself a statesman – you earn it by your contributions and what the people think about such contributions and how they impacted on the society! Amongst those to help us determine the rating for Chief Anenih as a statesman must include Governor Oshiomhole of Edo State, folks! As far as I am concerned these group of people are just playing on your obsequious/ servile nature in Nigeria like OBJ, paying no regard to the kind of the status of persons in the assemblage for the book launch! And I told you people what you need to fix Nigeria politically!

  • vincentumenyiora

    I mean, you can write volumes from the image showing for this article – observers feel that Chief Anenih must be part of that 27 OBJ’s Nigerian Billionaire friends so, what more does he want from you as a party member? Nigeria is operating a ‘Sharecropping – Agbataekee’ political system if you listened to Mr. Robert Clarke (SAN) on Channel TV – 24 two days ago also and you have been given – handed a subtle solution to effect a change to it without cost! Gaskiya ne na faru dunia – su na chuche kwu (deceiving you) di’awa ageli Nijeria,de ili kankamba wan’na, kowei!