Akeredolu Dedicates Victory to God, Promises Not to Fail People

James Sowole in Akure

The Governor-elect of Ondo State, Mr. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has promised not to fail the people of the state that elected him.

Akeredolu, who contested on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), was declared winner of the governorship election held on November 26 by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He had scored 244,842 votes while the runner-up, Mr. Eyitayo Jegede, SAN, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) got 150,380 votes.

Chief Olusola Oke of the Alliance for Democracy (AD), who came third scored 126,889 votes.

Akeredolu, who spoke at his home country, Owo, shortly after he was declared the winner of the poll, said the victory is from God through the people.

He commended President Muhammadu Buhari and the National Chairman of APC, Chief John Oyegun, and members of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC).

“I wish to express my profound gratitude, first, to the Almighty God whose infinate grace has allowed us to see this day.

“This victory is of God through the people. It is not for me or the APC alone; it is a victory for the people of Ondo State irrespective of which side of the divide you stood during the election. For me, it is a challenge to perform. It is a call to rescue our state and reverse its fortunes.

“I thank the people of my dear state for their steadfastness. I have heard their messages throughout the campaign to all the nooks and crannies of the state. Today, you have spoken with one voice. You have walked your talk. You have voted for me as your governor for the next years.

“Today, change has come. I hereby make a solemn pledge that this collective mandate shall address all issues with keen determination. The welfare of our people alone shall be the directive policy of the government.”