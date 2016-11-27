20 Boko Haram Fighters Killed in Unsuccessful Highway Ambush

Michael Olugbode

Twenty members of the insurgency group, Boko Haram, were killed in an unsuccessful highway ambush, the Caretaker Chairman of Gwoza local government area of Borno State, Hon. Saeed Salisu Sambo, has revealed.

Speaking to journalists in Maiduguri on Sunday, Sambo disclosed that six soldiers who were part of the team that warded off the ambush were injured in the attack.

Sambo said on Saturday morning he narrowly escaped death from a Boko Haram ambush on his convoy around Bama town while on his way from Gwoza to Maiduguri.

He said six soldiers of the 121 Tank Force Battalion, Pulka, who were providing him security cover were injured as they attempted to clear the ambush.

He said more than 20 Boko Haram insurgents were killed while many had to flee when confronted with superior firing power of the soldiers.

He said: “The incident happened about five kilometres into Bama town, at about 10am (on Saturday) after leaving Nguro-Soye. The insurgents detonated an IED, followed by sporadic gunshots but they were repelled by the gallant soldiers.“