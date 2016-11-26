WAPTV now Available on DSTV and GOTV

Nigeria’s favourite family entertainment channel once again expanded its extensive network on November 1, 2016; as the multiple-award-winning wapTV is now available on DStv Channel 262 and GOtv Channel 102.

The Managing Director of wapTV, Wole Adenuga, had this to say: “We are excited at the many opportunities that come with this partnership between Wale Adenuga Productions and Multichoice. While this expansion would multiply the number of eyeballs being reached by our advertisers, ultimately, the major beneficiaries are the millions of DStv and GOtv subscribers all over Africa who can now enjoy wapTV’s hilarious Presenters and Characters; as well as all the top-quality family entertainment programmes by Wale Adenuga Productions and several other esteemed TV content producers.”

Since it commenced broadcast on October 1, 2012 as the first pidgin TV channel in Nigeria, wapTV has quickly become one of the most watched cable channels across the country; winning numerous prestigious awards including “Best Entertainment Channel of 2016” at the Nigerian Broadcasters Merit Awards (NBMA), “Favourite Entertainment TV Channel of 2015” at the All Youth TUSH Awards, “Outstanding Entertainment TV Content of 2014” at the Classic Africa Merit Award, and several others.

With this new partnership, wapTV’s Network of Cable TV Platforms now consists of DStv Channel 262, StarTimes Channel 116, GOtv Channel 102, Consat Channel 812, StarSat Channel 189 and MyTV.