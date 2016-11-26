R2TV, Tiwa n Tiwa Launch On GOtv

Pay-TV provider, GOtv, has added two new channels, R2TV and Tiwa n Tiwa, on its bouquets.

Royal Roots Television (R2TV) is a 24-hour entertainment channel broadcasting in English language, while Tiwa n Tiwa is a Yoruba language music and lifestyle channel.

Tiwa n Tiwa and R2TV are accessible to GOtv Plus and GOtv Value customers on GOtv channels 111 and channel 112 respectively. At launch, both channels will be available to GOtv subscribers in Benin, Ibadan, Lagos and Port Harcourt only.

Both channels feature originally produced and licensed music, fashion, theatre, dance, drama, movies, talk shows, cooking shows, docuseries and reality shows.

Managing Director, MultiChoice Nigeria, John Ugbe, said the addition plays a pivotal role in propelling Nigeria towards achieving a successful migration to digital broadcasting while showcasing Nigeria’s rich local content.

“Our customer promise is to make great entertainment more accessible. We find and develop the right mix of international and local channels to give our subscribers a wide range of programming to choose from.

“Furthermore, we are enabling homegrown channels transition from analogue broadcasting to digital, thus supporting digital migration in Nigeria”, Ugbe said.

Greg Odutayo, Managing Director of Royal Roots, owners of R2TV, said they are excited to be on the GOtv platform. “R2TV is strategically positioned to provide top-notch youth entertainment with its rich combination of light entertainment programmes and drama series. Viewers are in for entertainment at its best on GOtv channel 112”, said Greg Odutayo, Managing Director, Royal Roots, owners of R2TV.

Also, commenting on the launch of Tiwa n Tiwa on GOtv, Kunle Abiola-Ige, MD/ CEO of Big Picture Entertainment Limited, said: “We are delighted to partner with MultiChoice Nigeria on the launch of Tiwa n Tiwa on GOtv. The partnership is significant as it increases our reach.”

Earlier in November, Arewa 24 (GOtv channel 101), Liberty TV, (GOtv channel 110), RAVE TV (GOtv channel 113) and WAP TV (GOtv channel 102) launched on GOtv. Currently, GOtv offers over 50 international and local channels. Other local channels on the platform are Africa Independent Television (AIT), Channels TV, Lagos Television (LTV), Galaxy TV, Murhi International Television (MiTV), NTA I, ONMAX, Trybe TV, SilverBird Television and Wazobia TV.