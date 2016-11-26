Precious Sam Launches New Album

Aman with his burning desire of becoming a professional musician has finally launched its new musical album tittled ‘‘The Future’’, a ten track album featuring the likes of Monique of Spaggetti records, Biyi Samuel, Psalm Ebube, Emmanuel Davis, Psalmist Israel ,Victor Trumpet. The unveiling of this album was done at the 10th Edition of his annual musical concert known as Precious Concert held at Federal Government College Lagos on Sunday 16th of October and it witnessed a massive crowd within the country and abroad in the 10,000 capacity hall.

According to Precious Sam, The Future album is a gift to the current situation of this great country. The future is bright if only we return to the only one (God) who knows it all. The album consists of soul lifting songs, inspirational and thought provoking songs produced by Sunex, Amosu Joseph and Precious Sam Ayodele.

The event was moderated by the ace comedian and MTN ambassador Hafiz Oyetoro popularly known as Simply Saka and Femi Durojaye of Wale Adenuga productions.

The royal father of the day was His Royal Majesty, The Onijanikin of Ijanikin kingdom, Oba Muhamodu Ashafa.

“Sam is a humble son any parent would wish to have, I see him as my son. His songs are so inspirational and that’s why he is our royal musician. He ministers in all our palace programes including my daughter’s wedding as the bandstand with about 50 kings in attendance. He is a gift to this generation and we believe so much in his dreams and hard work. The palace will continue to support his ministry and the name of Jesus Christ will continue to be glorified,” remarked Oba Ashafa.

Pastor Paul Emmanuel, the provincial pastor of RCCG (LP 30) was in attendance to dedicate the album. He said: “The future is bright and this is the only message Nigerians need at this time’

Mr Ogunbona Olubayo Simon, H.O.D Music Department of the College appreciates how Precious keeps lifting the banner of music higher. “His style of music is taking him to where he wants to be along with where God want him to be as definition of music is the fundamental to being able to discuss, categorize, and otherwise consider what was understood as music,” remarked the HoD.

Precious Sam trilled his fans, friends and family with energetic performances from his new album from Algbawi-Oba Onibuore-Bimoji-The Future and Omo Oba which had a drama which left everyone asking for more.

Precious Sam started composing songs at teenage age, went to Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education to study music along with his wife. Precious who is originally from Odeomu-Osun State said that he never abandoned his desire of becoming a gospel singer. He is one of the most artistic and enigmatic gospel musicians around today.

The album titled “The Future” which precious says is meant to represent strength “after many years of trying and the burden is finally off my shoulders,” he said.

Precious Sam recognized the presence of Deaconess Wuraola Ayodele “Mama Fine Girl” his mummy whom refuses to marry since the demise of her husband. The songs focus more on the future. In my songs, I remind mostly young people, Christian, lost souls that there is better ending ahead compare to the beginning. There is no other way closer to the future than keep trying. A number of leading Nigeria artist feature in the new album released on October 16, 2016 at Federal College of Education, AOCOED like Emmanuel Davis, Bunmi Omije, Monique, Biyi Samuel (igi aruwe), Naomi Classic, Psalmist Isreal, Olujazz, Saka, Femi Durojaiye.

The album will immediately be on sale in Nigeria and neighboring countries. Precious Sam produced the album in partnership with PVP Music.