Power Oil Takes ‘Health Camp’ to Abuja, Kano 

Continuing its health initiative aimed at reaching out to customers in different parts of the country, the Power Oil Health Camp team has taken the programme to Kano and Abuja communities where it was heartily received.

Members of the Mariri Community in Kumbotso Local Government area of Kano, including the district head, councilor and women leader who participated in the checkup activation exercise commended the company for the rare opportunity.

In Abuja, the exercise also recorded a huge turnout in Tunge-maje community, Gwagwalada as community members, especially women came out enmass to share in the company’s health benefits.

Commenting on the exercise, the Public Relations Manager of the company, Miss Omotayo Azeez stated that the well-being of customers and Nigerians was paramount to the brand.

“Considering the alarming rate of health complications in the society, it was necessary that we take this step as part of our responsibilities to sensitise Nigerians on the need to lead and maintain a healthy lifestyle through regular checkups and healthy choice of food consumption to achieve a sound health. This we carry out often with the support of qualified medical doctors”, she said.

The councilor of the Mariri community, Alhaji Bashir Hassan, praised the initiative and also enjoined other corporate organisations to take a clue from the brand and support government campaigns for good health.

To the district head of Tunga-maje, Alhaji Hussani Barde said : “We are so happy to be part of this initiative. We enjoyed the opportunity of free blood pressure, pulse and body mass index check alongside other medical services. It has also become clearer to us what lifestyles and habit to adopt and shun to live a healthy life .”

The Power Oil Health Camp initiative started in 2013 with the aim of providing free basic health check-up to customers at the grassroots level, as well as sensitise Nigerians on ways and lifestyle to keep so as to build and maintain a healthy heart as well a low moderate cholesterol body.

Other similar health supporting initiatives of the organisation include: the annual Power Oil Walk-Heart-on and ‘Pay with Calories’ initiative which held its third edition recently in three locations.