By James Sowole in Akure

Counting of votes has started In various parts of Ondo State.

The PDP candidate, Eyitayo Keefe, SAN, won in Unit 20 Ward 7 where he scored 176 votes as against 40 and 25 scored by APC and AD respectively.

Also in Unit 021 in the same ward where Governor Olusegun Mimiko voted, PDP polled 92 votes as against the 31 and 23 scored by AD and APC respectively.

The PDP candidte, Etitayo Jegede won in his Unit 009 (Sacred Heart School, Akure) scoring 184 votes against APC’s 77.