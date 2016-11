James Sowole in Akure

APC governorship candidate in the Ondo State election, Chief Rotimi Akeredolu won convincingly in his own unit, Unit 6, Ward 5 at Oke Ijebu Owo.

His party, APC, polled 413; PDP 13 and AD 4 votes

Secretary to State Government (SSG), Dr Aderotimi Adelola, however lost his own unit to APC at Unit 007 Ayesan Ward located at St Peter Pry School Araromi Obu, Odigbo Local Govt.

APC scored 113 votes, AD 79 while PDP got 73.