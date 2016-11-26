Knorr Activates Campaign to Fight Anaemia

Knorr, a flagship seasoning brand of Unilever Nigeria Plc, has stepped up its ‘Knorr Green Food Steps’ campaign which debuted last year in order to strengthen the impact of the initiative.

According to the company, the campaign was one of the company’s strategies to wage war against iron deficiency anaemia , to sensitise Nigeria on how to live free of anemia and to champion nutritious cooking through a behavioural change programme.

In carrying out this exercise, the organisation visited some selected schools in Abuja, Nasarawa, Benue and Kogi states to lecture mothers and their teenage daughters on simple and easy ways to cook nutritious and iron filled meals such that would repel iron deficiency anaemia in the body.

Brand Building Director, Foods, Unilever Nigeria Plc, Mrs. Nsima Ogedi-Alakwe advised participants to follow the three simple Knorr Green Food steps to live free of iron deficiency anaemia.

“Toss green vegetables into every stew, stir it all together and crumple in iron enriched Knorr cubes, then you can be assured of a sound health. Adequate iron intake during adolescence is crucial to decreasing iron deficiency anaemia which is why we have put together this programme to champion nutritious cooking through a behavioural change programme by making nutritious meals a priority, easy to achieve and more desirable,” Alakwe explained.

The Principal of Government Secondary School, Bwari, Abuja, one of the participating schools, Mrs. Aderinto Margaret, lauded the campaign which she said had further opened her understanding of how to achieve simple iron-rich meals.

After the training sessions, the brand also hosted participants in a celebration party to evaluate the impact of the training as well as engaged them in cooking and dancing competitions after which the best students and mothers were rewarded by the brand.

At the commencement of the campaign in 2015, no fewer than 26,650 participants including mothers and teenage daughters benefitted from the exercise in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State and Amaigbo in Imo State .