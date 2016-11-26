IPI Wins Innovation Award of Excellence 

The IPI Solutions Nigeria Limited has won this year’s ‘Innovation Award of Excellence’ in Information Communication Technology systems integration, disaster recovery and enterprise audit management.

The award which was presented by the Institute for Government Research Leadership Technology, IGRLT, at the 2016 African Governance and Corporate Leadership Awards held recently, was another milestone in the history of the technology company following its evolvement over the years as one of the trusted Information Technology, IT, platform solution providers and leading systems integrator.

Chief Executive Officer of IGRLT, Ambassador Moses Essien, noted that the honoured company was adjudged outstanding in the award category having met all the award criteria ranging from its expertise in data disaster recovery and enterprise audit management, competence in identity management and technology implementation services including brand integrity, customer retention and prompt service delivery among others.

“The mission of the African Governance and Corporate Leadership Awards include to painstakingly conduct research, recognise and reward corporate citizens and governments that are operating performance-driven, result-oriented management. Those who have moved away from the traditional ways of doing things, despite all odds, deliver service, create wealth, reduce unemployment and contribute to the country’s Gross Domestic product, GDP. IPI Solutions excelled in all these assessments and qualified for the award”, Essien said.

Reacting to the award, Chief Executive Officer of IPI Solutions Nigeria Limited, Mr. Adamu Garba II stated that “The award was in recognition of our company’s unalloyed commitment to innovative solutions and improvement in emerging technology. We have been consistent in the provision of valuable and innovative services and has remained true to our transformative objective of using the best and most innovative technologies to provide customers with reliable, easy-to-use and affordable IT services, in line with our vision of being most valuable technology solution provider in Africa.

“Being a Microsoft Gold partner, we have met the rigorous requirements of Tier 1 partners to ensure that we provide clients with a complete end-to-end solution”, he said.

Some of the organisations that have received the award in the past included: First Bank Plc, Alcatel-Lucent, Pabod Breweries, Nigerian German Chemical Plc, Friesland Campina Wamaco Plc, Bank of Industry, Nokia Nigeria, SystemSpecs Ltd, Sterling Bank Plc and others.