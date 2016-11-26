FG Clears UNIUYO Vice-Chancellor of Sex Scandal

By Okon Basssey in Uyo

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Uyo, Prof. Enefiok Essien, has been cleared by the Federal Ministry of Education of a sex harassment allegation levelled against him soon after assumption office last year.

Anonymous persons under the aegis of Integrity Group had written a petition against the Vice Chancellor to the federal government seeking his disqualification from the vice chancellor’s job on the grounds that he had sexually harassed a female law student when he was the dean, Faculty of Law.

The investigative panel constituted by the federal ministry of education on the issue said in its report: “There was nothing to show that Prof. Enefiok Essien was charged or joined in any case relating to love overtures. There was no complaint from the university relating to the allegation.”