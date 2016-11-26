Buhari Committed To Niger Delta Development, Says Ekere

Okon Bassey in Uyo

The people of the Niger Delta region have been urged to remain calm and cooperate with the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari towards the provision of infrastructure in the region.

The Managing Director of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Mr. Nsima Ekere, made the call at the weekend during the inauguration of the Akwa Ibom State caucus of the All Progressives’ Congress (APC).

He lamented that the Niger Delta region had little to show in terms of development for the five years a son of the soil presided over the affairs of the country.

Ekere said it was clear that the President had the interest of the region at heart from the steps he has taken so far to solve the problems of the region.

The NDDC boss pledged that the commission will work vigorously to bring sustainable development to the region in line with President Buhari’s vision to develop the region.