Bayern Set to Bounce in Contention with Leverkusen Visit

Bayern host Bayer Leverkusen today at Munich’s Allianz Arena looking to bounce back from straight defeats.

Chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge says Carlo Ancelotti’s Bayern are “hunting” Leipzig – music to the ears of RB coach Ralph Hasenhuettl.

“From a sporting perspective we have stirred up the wasps nest, so of course there is a bit of buzzing,” quipped the Leipzig boss.

Bayern are set to host Leipzig on December 21 in what is shaping up to be a pre-Christmas showdown.

One big factor in Leipzig’s favour this season is that, having exited the German Cup in the first round, they are only involved in the Bundesliga.

In contrast, Bayern are busy with the Champions League, Bundesliga and German Cup.

Freiburg, who were promoted alongside RB Leipzig last season, are no pushovers at their Schwarzwald Stadium, winning four of their five home games this season.

“Both teams run a lot and have good systems in place,” said Hasenhuettl. Freiburg were second-division champions last year ahead of us, that is why I expect a very difficult task. It won’t play a role that we go into this game as table leaders. Freiburg wouldn’t do anything different if we were second.”

Leipzig will be without ex-Germany defender Marvin Compper, who has an ankle injury, with Greece’s Kyriakos Papadopoulos or wingback Stefan Ilsanker to deputise.

Austria forward Marcel Sabitzer (head injury) and Guinea midfielder Naby Keita (foot problems) are also out.