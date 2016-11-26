Anenih Retires From Politics, Seeks Support for Buhari

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

Former Chairman, Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Tony Anenih, has retired from partisan politics.

The former PDP BoT Chairman who announced his disengagement ‎from active politics on Saturday at the presentation of his autobiography, “My Life and Nigerian Politics,” also urged Nigerians to drop partisan politics and support efforts by President Muhammadu Buhari to end recession.

“I am persuaded that I have no more ambition nor any point to prove in politics. I am, therefore, glad to declare that, from today, I shall be withdrawing from active partisan politics. I shall, however, continue to avail the country of my experience, give suggestions and offer advice, as a statesman,” Anenih told ‎his audience.

The former PDP leader said the current recession in the country is a national predicament which must be confronted by all irrespective of political affiliation.

“I therefore urge Nigerians to persevere and hope for better tomorrow. We must support and pray that God will give the President the wisdom and vision to steer the country away from recession to prosperity.

But former President ‎Goodluck Jonathan appealed that he should rescind his decision.

Jonathan, who was among distinguished personalities that attended the book presentation, said Anenih’s experience in security and politics would be wasted if he makes good his decision to quit politics at this time.