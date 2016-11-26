Adedamola Edun:  My Brand  Will Go  Global

Adedamola Edun is into showbiz and media. He has worked with heavy weights like Wizkid, Ice Prince, CDQ, Kiss Daniel and more. In this chat with Tosin Clegg, he talks about

Tell us about the ‘Simple Brand’?

My name is Adedamola Edun, publisher of simple magazine, talent manager, PR manager, Social Media Influencer, Showbiz Promoter and multimedia entrepreneur. Simple is an entertainment and lifestyle magazine that focuses on the simple (but seemingly complex) aspects of the buzzing goings on of youths and young adults. From areas such as music (which is mainstream) to film, fashion & style, hustle. It is these simple parts of our social life that buds and fuses to the extravagant achievements we achieve. So we believe in making it plain and simple.

Give us a list of celebrities you have featured and worked with

We’ve worked with numerous A-list celebrities who are doing great things in the likes Ice Prince, Patoranking, Kiss Daniel, Wizkid, Davido, May D, Unlimited LA, CDQ, Sexy Steel, Koker, Dayo Amusa, Young John, Dj Consequence, Iyabo Ojo, Dj Spicey, Mr Kay, Pretty Mike, Reekado Banks, Reminisce amongst others.

Can you give us a snippet of the latest edition?

We have some amazing and exclusive features in this edition. We have an exclusive with the director of the first full English movie in Nollywood; Tarila Thompson about his massive movie project, “In the Creek and the global concert for the same movie. We also have thespian, Iyabo Ojo and one of the top show promoter in United Kingdom, Tunde Adu to mention a few. Now the lips are sealed, anticipate the release.

Where do you see your brand in the next five years?

I see the brand becoming a global brand soon.