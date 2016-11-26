Access Bank Invests in Lagos City Marathon

Access Bank Plc has expressed its readiness to support the second edition of the Lagos City Marathon contest slated for next year February.

Managing Director of the financial institution, Mr. Herbert Wigwe who expressed this commitment noted that the bank in conjunction with the state government had concluded arrangements at ensuring that the next edition of the programme was more fulfilling than previous edition.

Wigwe added that the bank was impressed to have identified with an initiative which projected Lagos State as a haven for sports development and committed to the growth of tourism and youth development.

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode also reaffirmed that the 2017 edition of the initiative would record a major improvement, adding that several individuals and corporate organisations had started showing interest to partner on the event which provided a platform to engage and empower thousands of Lagosians in various sectors.

The 2017 version of the contest would play host to no fewer than 50,000 participants globally and also feature the top 10 men and women marathoners in the world, who would also be joined by gold, silver and bronze label marathoners from different parts of the world.

Announcing the appearance fees, the governor disclosed that :"Gold label runners will get $50,000, silver label $20,000 while bronze label is $10,000.Invited local and foreign elite runners would also be paid 50 per cent of their appearance fee now and balance up when they arrive Lagos for the tourney".

