8 Suspected Cattle Rustlers Arrested in Niger State

Laleye Dipo in Minna

Eight suspected cattle rustlers have been arrested by the police in Niger State, ThisDay learnt in Minna on Saturday

The arrested cattle thieves were said to be among the 50 that invaded Kukoki village in the Shiroro local government area of the state last week during which they killed seven people and rustled 700 cows, sheep and goats before disappearing into the forest.

As a result, the police mobilized 500 armed men, supported by armoured personal carriers, to fish out the rustlers.

It was gathered that the police made the breakthrough when the initially arrested four of the rustlers confessed, leading to arrest of the remaining ,four.

It was learnt that 50 cows, four locally made guns and some locally fabricated AK 47 rifles as well as 20 cartridges and 30 live ammunition were recovered from the suspects.

Confirming the story to ThisDay on Saturday, Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Bala Elikana, said: “Our men are still in the forest searching for the remaining rustlers”.