Youths Urge FG to Give Oil and Gas Blocks to Communities, Not Individuals

By Ernest Chinwo in Port Harcourt

Youths of the Niger Delta region have said they were satisfied with the 16-point demand presented by the Pan-Niger Delta Forum in its meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari as a means of developing the region.

They however said some demands like the federal government’s granting of oil and gas blocks should rather be expanded to cover communities of the entire Niger Delta as simply giving a few individuals from the Niger Delta oil and gas blocks will not create the wealth need to move the region forward.

In a communique issued at the end of its emergency conference in Ikot Ekpene, Akwa Ibom State, last weekend and made available to THISDAY in Port Harcourt, the youths, under the aegis of Niger Delta Youth Association (NDYA), commended the elders for collapsing all other interest groups into the Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PNDEF) in order to have a common front to engage the federal government for the advancement, development and survival of the region.