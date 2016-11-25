Victorious Army International 4th Convention Promises Better Days Ahead

Mary Ekah

As the Victorious Army Ministries International holds the 4th edition of its annual Bethel Victory Convention this year, it is expected that things will be turned around for better in Nigeria, especially at this point in time where everyone is lamenting about the untold hardship being experienced in the country.

At the press conference jointly addressed by both the Senior Pastor of the church, Apostle Joseph Agboli and his wife, Blessing Agboli, to announce the forthcoming convention tagged, ‘My Season of Favour’ it was disclosed that the convention is meant to liberate members and the generality of Nigerians from the affliction of poverty, hardship, barrenness, sorrow, pains and afflictions in all ramifications.

Apostle Joseph Agboli who said the convention would hold at the Victorious Army Ministries International Headquarters, Ogba, Lagos, from November 29 to December 4, revealed that the theme for this year was taken from the book of Psalms 102:13 where God promised to liberate the Israelites from the bondage of 430 years in the land of Egypt.

Agboli, who said the convention was a yearly event of the people unto the Lord, described it as a Holy convocation where God destroys bondages and afflictions in the people’s lives. And then unleashes total victory and breakthrough to his people. And that include deliverance, healing, fruitfulness, restoration, virtue, and many more. “It is called a Holy Convention of Victory, and it is convocation for total victory in all ramifications.”

He therefore likened the present condition of things in the nation today, where the people are suffering in diverse ways, and everyone is lamenting, to the Israelites who had suffered afflictions and untold hardship in Egypt for 430 years but when God set in to change the situation, God came in with favour and with force.

And through the power of favour, the people were liberated from affliction. “Everyone in Nigeria today is lamenting and we need God. And God in the life of a man brings a total turn around,’ he said. So as the programmes starts next Tuesday, November 29 and runs till Sunday, December 4, Agboli is calling on Nigerians to come and be liberated at this year’s Bethel Victory Convention.

“We are expecting some powerful men of God from within and outside Nigeria, such as Bishop Mike Okonkwo, Bishop Tudor Bismarck, Bishop Wayne Malcolm and Pastor Isaac Adeleke who would be ministering during the convention and just like the Bibles says, where two or three are gathered, God is there, so I believe that through this convention, God is going to turn things around in Nigeria where He would turn sorrow to joy, poverty to prosperity and will broke the yoke of those that are called barren. It is going to be a season of divine visitation,” Agbolis said.