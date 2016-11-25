Union Bank, Ria Money Transfer Partner on Remittance Pay-out Services

By Mary Ekah

One of Nigeria’s leading innovative financial institutions, Union Bank, has

partnered with Ria Money Transfer (“Ria”), one of the largest money

transfer companies in the world, to offer money transfer pay-out services

across Nigeria.

The new agreement allows Union Bank customers to receive remittances in

local currency at Union Bank payout locations which include its branches

nationwide.

Customers can have funds transferred directly to their bank

accounts, while non-bank customers can collect remittances in cash through

any payout location. In addition to providing a secure and economical

service, Ria’s technology allows customers to receive remittances within

minutes.

Speaking at a media briefing, Union Bank’s Head of Alternate Channels,

Folorunsho Orimoloye, said of the partnership, “Union Bank is proud to

partner with Ria as we are constantly seeking opportunities to make banking

simpler and smarter for our customers.

“With a network of approximately 314,000 locations spanning 144 countries,

Ria is one of the largest money transfer services in the world. With this

partnership, we will ensure that our customers have access to this

worldwide network, thereby extending the options of quality remittance

services Union Bank offers to all our customers.”

Ria’s CEO and President, Juan Bianchi, said, “Ria is pleased to partner

with Union Bank and expand our reach in Nigeria, the number one

remittance-receiving country in Africa and among the top five

receiving countries globally. Our

secure and economical bank-deposit and cash pay-out service with Union Bank

now provides more choice to customers living in the diaspora that are

seeking a reliable option to send remittances home to their loved ones.”

The World Bank reports that Nigeria received $20.5 billion in remittances

in 2015 making it the fifth largest receive country for migrant

remittances. Top countries sending to Nigeria include the United Kingdom

and United States where many Nigerians reside. Ria has a strong sending

network in both countries, with customers in the United States also able to

send money to Nigeria through www.riamoneytransfer.com.