Plateau Launches New  IGR Platform to Tackle Recession

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

As part of efforts to meet the challenges of recession, the Plateau Government on Friday launched a Tax Payment Facilitating Code known as Un-Structured Supplementary Data (USSD) towards boosting its internally generation revenue (IGR).

The Commissioner of Finance, Mrs. Tamwakat Weli, who launched the USSD code at the complex of the Plateau State Internal Revenue Service (PSIRS), described the innovation as “very unique” and revenue-driven.”

She described the new USSD Code as a revolutionary innovation – the

first of its kind in Nigeria – which will go a long way in setting the

pace for other states in the country.

Weli said, “Since the inception of the Governor Simon Lalong led Change Administration, the government has continued to make concerted efforts to ensure that it boosts the internally generated revenue of the state to enable it adequately fund its people-oriented programmes and bring the much needed development to the state and its people.”

She added that with the new technology, the tax payer only needs to click a button on his or her phone and would be able to verify his/her Tax Identification Number (TIN), verify the validity of their vehicle papers, and when next to validate them, among others.

According to her, the new innovation is poised to ensure that tax administration in the state is carried out seamlessly while improving the existing friendly interface between taxpayers and the tax authority.