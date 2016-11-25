Ondo Poll: Mimiko Explodes, Says INEC Working for APC

James Sowole in Akure

Ondo State Governor, Dr Olusegun Mimiko, on Friday talked tough on this Saturday’s gubernatorial election.

He said the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and some forces within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) are out to prevent the emergence of a credible candidate.

Mimiko, who was visibly angry, spoke in Akure at a press conference he addressed at the State International Event Centre, The Dome.

He claimed that several measures had been put in place by the electoral body and some political players to the advantage of the APC candidate.

The governor said one of the ploys to realise the mission of the those who were bent on manipulating the process in favour of the APC was the deployment of Professor Kayode Soremekun, who was the returning officer for the September Election in Edo State, to perform the same function in Ondo State.

“We have just been told that the same team of election ad hoc staff, which masterminded the largely controversial Edo election have been sent to our State to deliver a preconceived result for Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, the APC candidate.

“I have to state this here and now, that our people will not accept the method, men and process unleashed on Edo. We reject unequivocally the mission of this team in our State.

“The Edo team did not only call off collation by 9pm on election day, party agents, monitors and journalists were ordered out of the collation centres, allowing for final subversion of the will of the electorate. We shall not allow such an ungodly process to be repeated in our dear State”, he said.