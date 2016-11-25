LauraStephens School Commissions Centre

The pupils of LauraStephens School came out in style with a display of ballet dance and Yoruba cultural dance heralding the arrival of special guest, Senator Gbenga Ashafa, a senator representing Lagos East Senatorial District. The events, which took, place at the school premises in Lekki, Lagos, brought parents, students and friends together.

Speaking at the event, the Director of LauraStephens School Mrs. Josephine Ndubuisi Kanu, said the LauraStephens Centre is in line with the vision of the school, which is to provide a world-class education in a world class-learning environment. “Our promises have remained to encourage each child to experience the excitement, the wonders and the joys of growing up and learning. We hope that the LauraStephens Centre which contains a swimming pool, will further add value to the lives of our children as well as benefit the wider community that we seek to serve.”

In his speech, Senator Ashafa, while inaugurating the LauraStephens Centre, expressed delight with the efforts made by the school to provide an edifice where students will showcase their talents in debates, dancing, quiz competitions and other school activities which will help broaden their horizons.

While commending the pupils who displayed Yoruba cultural dance, Senator Ashafa used the medium to encourage schools to make Nigerian local language a priority. He said that it would help the children understand Nigerian cultural heritage.