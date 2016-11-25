FRC Vows to Tackle Abandoned Project Syndrome

By Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

The Fiscal Responsibility Commission ( FRC) has said plans are under way to ensure that all projects initiated are completed on schedule.

This was contained in a press statement made available to THISDAY in Kano on Friday by team leader of project verification at the Usmanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital Sokoto, and Head of Policy and Standard of the Commission, Mr. Alex Ilikwu.

He disclosed that the Commission has vowed to deal with any contractor or agency found to be delaying government projects unnecessarily.

Already, he said, strategies had been mapped out with a view to tackling the problem which had become the norm among contractors and some dubious heads of parastatals.

Elikwu said: “Henceforth no FG projects will be allowed to surfer abandonment by any contractor. We shall enforce this by regular project inspection to ensure that all contracts were carried out as schedule.”