Activist Accuses NNPC of Fuelling Niger Delta Crisis

Appeals to Senate on abandoned projects in Delta

By Sylvester Idowu in Warri

Renowned Niger Delta activist and key stakeholder in the petroleum sector, Chief Ayirimi Emami, on Fridaylambasted the management of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) for allegedly abandoning the Gas Revolution Industrial Park (GRIP) and Escravos Environs Power Supply Project in Warri South-West Local Government Area of Delta State.

He claimed that this was part of the factors fuelling the bombings as well as vandalism of crude oil and gas installations in Niger Delta region.

The Warri chief, who alleged that the Group Managing Director of NNPC, Dr. Maikanti Baru, and members of his management team haven’t shown any interest in the GRIP and Escravos Environs Power Supply Project, expressed displeasure that despite the huge economic and job creation potentials of both projects, the NNPC GMD was yet to visit the project sites to boost the morale of investors in the projects.