PMB Directs Contractor to Return to Suleja-Minna Road Project Site

By Laleye Dipo in Minna

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the contractor handling the reconstruction of the Suleja-Minna road to return to site immediately.

He also ordered that the construction of the road, which initially was to terminate a few kilometres after Gurara waterfalls, should extend to Minna, the state capital, while both sections should be dualized.

The foreign construction firm handling the job moved out of site immediately after the 2015 general elections for fear that the political situation in the country could turn sour.

Niger State Commissioner for Works, Alhaji Abdulmalik Cheche, disclosed this to newsmen in the Niger state capital after the state executive council meeting.

He said: “The cheering news I have for you is that President Muhammad Buhari has directed the contractor handling the Suleja- Minna road to return to site.

“I got this information from the permanent secretary, Federal Ministry of Works, who sent me a text message when the minister could not reach me on phone”.