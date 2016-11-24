PDP National Convention: Court of Appeal Reserves Judgment

Ernest Chinwo in Port Harcourt

The Court of Appeal sitting in Port Harcourt has reserved judgment in the appeal filed by the former Acting National Chairman of PDP, Alhaji Ali Modu Sheriff, against the judgment of Justice Mohammed Liman of the Federal High Court, Port Harcourt.

Justice Liman had validated the National Convention of the PDP in Port Harcourt which produced the Senator Ahmed Makarfi-led caretaker committee of the PDP and dissolved the National Executive Committee under the leadership of Sheriff.

At the sitting of the Appeal Court in Port Harcourt on Tuesday, counsel to the Makarfi-led National Caretaker Committee, Dejo Laminkanra (SAN), urged the court to uphold the validation of the PDP National Convention as granted by the Federal High Court.

Alhaji Ali Modu Sheriff was represented by Mr Akintola.

After listening to the submissions of both parties, Presiding Justice, Justice Ali Gumel reserved judgment for a later date.