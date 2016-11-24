FIDA to Probe Rape Cases in IDP Camps

Tobi Soniyi in Abuja

Women lawyers operating under the aegis of International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) on Thursday in Abuja said it would investigate alleged rape cases of women in Internally Displaced Persons camps by security operatives assigned to protect them.

‎The National President, African Regional Vice President of FIDA, Mrs Laraba Shuaibu, disclosed this while addressing journalists on the heels of the African Regional Congress of the federation scheduled to hold in Abuja between November 26 and 29.

Human Rights Watch ‎had in a report provided details of rape cases perpetuated by security men against women in IDP camps in the northeast.

President Muhammadu Buhari had, in his reaction to the report, directed the Inspector General of Police to investigate the allegation vowing that the Federal Government under his watch would not tolerate such crimes against innocent victims.

The women lawyers said they were willing to provide free legal services to victims of rape in IDP camps.

In this wise,‎ Mrs Shuaibu said FIDA would visit the IDP camp in Gishiri near Abuja and would work with members of the group in the northeast to provide help to the vulnerable women in the camps.

She condemned the action of the suspected rapists, adding that it was unfair and unfortunate for the criminally minded people to take advantage of the vulnerable women at the camps.

She said: “It is disheartening that women and children are being raped in IDP camps. We are visiting IDP camps in Abuja to see the level of this serious crime. We are championing the campaign against rape. The victims are vulnerable and to be so abused is so unfortunate.

“What we are going on is a fact finding mission in the IDP camps. When we get the fact in the Abuja IDP camps, we will be able to work in collaboration with our members in the northeast and that will guide us in the next step to take.”