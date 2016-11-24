Few Bad Lawyers Should Not Lead to Total Condemnation, Obasanjo Told

Laleye Dipo in Minna

The Nigeria Bar Association on Thursday told former President Olusegun Obasanjo that the presence of a few bad eggs in the legal profession should not lead to total condemnation of all members of the profession.

It said it was aware that the profession currently parades some unscrupulous members and that everything was being done to fish them out and bring them to justice.

NBA’s reaction was to the lecture delivered on Wednesday by the former President during which he lambasted members of the legal profession, saying they were all corrupt.

Obasanjo also accused the legal profession of skewing the nation’s constitution to protect themselves against external investigators.

But the NBA President, Mr Abubakar Balarabe Mahmood, speaking at the sidelines of the National Executive Council meeting of the association in Minna on Thursday, said: “The allegations of corruption against the bar and the bench should not undermine the significant contributions of the judiciary and the legal profession to nation-building. A few bad eggs should not lead to total condemnation of the institution.”