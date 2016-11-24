Fashola, TCN Take Delivery of 218 Abandoned Containers of Power Equipment

Ejiofor Alike

The Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola and the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) wednesday took delivery of 218 stranded containers of electricity equipment in Apapa, Lagos, which were abandoned at the port for over eight years.

Receiving the consignment at the Duncan Terminal in Apapa, Fashola said the equipment would boost power supply in the country.

Fashola added that 77 containers were cleared from Duncan terminal, while 114 containers would be cleared in other terminals.

According to him, the development is part of the federal government effort in ensuring that all stranded electricity equipment at the port get accelerated clearance and waiver to cushion stable power in the country.

He said that the government would ensure that the consignments were moved immediately to the site for commencement of pending works.

According to him, President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the disbursement of fund for the clearing of stranded containers of power equipment and materials at various terminals so as to improve power delivery to every Nigerian.

“I want to appreciate the effort of the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Prof Yemi Osinbajo for his support in the actualisation of the clearing these stranded containers. A lot of hard work has been put into negotiation for the release of these power materials due to the accrued demurrage as a result of the suspension of the issuance of import duty exemption certificate, for some period in 2014,’’ he said.

The minister who was represented by Chief Executive Officer of TCN, Mr. Atiku Abubakar added that the shipping companies and the terminal operators are expected to support this administration’s effort to move other containers at their various terminals to project sites.

Also speaking, the Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Power Hon. Daniel Asuquo said that House was happy to be part of the success story of the release of the stranded electricity materials at the port.

Asuquo said that within a year, the present administration was able to address these equipment challenges.

According to him, we have made fund available to the Ministry and TCN, while advising the management make use of the fund judiciously.

In his remarks, the Chief Executive Officer of DUNCAN Terminal, Mr. Godfrey Shitguru said his firm was committed to the development of the power sector and urged the federal government to urgently repair of the Apapa-Oshodi express way.

“The road has been in a state of deplorable over the years, the previous government had not been able to find lasting solution to this but we trust this government can make it accessible again,” he added.