Don’t Break APC In Order To Expel Me, Frank Tells Oyegun

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The estranged Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Timi Frank, has warned that the move to expel him from the party might threaten the unity of the party.

He specifically warned the National Chairman of the party, Chief John Oyegun, to stop the desperation to expel him from the party .

Following reports that the party’s National Working Committee may have approved his suspension at its meeting on Wednesday, Frank threatened to sue the chairman and the party for contempt of court.

In a statement he issued in Abuja on Thursday, Frank said he has asked his lawyer to sue the National Chairman for contempt of court, adding: “Any attempt to suspend or expel me from APC will break the party.”

He challenged Chief Oyegun to convene a National Executive Council (NEC) meeting to determine who will be thrown out of APC.