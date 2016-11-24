Court Reserves Ruling on Bail Application by Former FCT Minister

Alex Enumah in Abuja

A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory [FCT], Abuja, has reserved ruling on an application for bail brought before it by the detained former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory [FCT], Mr. Bala Mohammed.

The court had, after hearing arguments canvassed for and against the motion, reserved its ruling to a date to be communicated to parties to the suit.

Mohammed had in the motion asked the court to release him on bail from the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission [EFCC] pending his arraignment before a competent court of law.

He is equally asking for an order of court directing the EFCC to produce him before the court for his admission to bail.

Aside from the bail application, the former minister has also filed a N100 million fundamental human rights suit against the EFCC for his continued detention.

In the suit marked FCT/CV/220/2016 filed by his counsel, Chief Chris Uche [SAN], the applicant is praying the court for an order compelling and directing the EFCC to release him on bail forthwith or immediately arraign him before a competent court of law for trial.