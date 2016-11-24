Community Policing Will Help Reduce Crime, Says Ambode

Inaugurates Neighborhood Safety Corp Agency

We’ll hit the ground running, ex-DIG Ajao Promises

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, wednesday said the fight against crime and all other forms of criminality would be better enhanced if efforts are geared towards embracing community policing to complement the police and other law enforcement agencies.

Ambode, who stated this at the swearing-in ceremony of the Chairman and members of the Board of the state Neighbourhood Safety Corp Agency, said community policing was needed to assist law enforcement agencies which, according to him, are already over stretched judging by the enormous task of securing the country.

Speaking at the ceremony held at the Lagos House in Ikeja, the governor said right from the outset, the major thrust of his administration has always been the security of lives and property of Lagosians, adding that the Neighborhood Agency, which was an initiative aimed at safe guarding the communities through community policing, was another testimony of the commitment of the state government to protect the people.

He recalled the provision of security at the state level with the massive provision of equipment such as patrol vehicles, motor bikes, boats and helicopters on several occasions to police and other security agencies, saying such have aided law enforcement outfits in the state in effectively discharging their duties.

“You will agree with me that the Police and indeed all other security forces within the state and even the country at large are quite stretched, and some form of ‘community’ or ‘local policing’ is required to boost and support the great job the Nigeria Police are presently doing.

“The creation of this agency marks another step towards ensuring the protection of lives and property at the grass root level. Corps members recruited by the agency are meant to interact with the people at the communities. It is expected that with the visible presence of the corps members within a particular community, the likelihood of crime will be drastically reduced,” the governor said.

He added that the agency, which replaced the Neighbourhood Watch, has the responsibility of assisting the Police, and its mode of operation will essentially be in intelligence gathering, protection of lives and property, maintaining law and order among others.

Besides, the governor commended the foresight, efforts and industry of the Speaker and members of the Lagos State House of Assembly for initiating the bill that culminated in the enactment of the state Neighborhood Safety Agency law 2016, saying their intellectualism in sponsoring the bill and the proactiveness in considering the passage of the law was admirable.

Members of the board are Mr. Israel Ajao (Chairman), Alhaji Tajudeen Quadri, SP Yinka Egbeyemi, Mr. Razaq Balogun, Chief Tunde Aboyade, Mr. Ishola Laguda, Mrs Kofoworola Adegboye, Mr. Dengel Anifowoshe, Mrs. Ronke Ogabi, CSP Suleiman Lewi, Mr. O. Eziana and

Mr. Adegboyega Bajulaiye who will serve as Executive Secretary.

Responding, Ajao who was a former Lagos and Ogun State Commissioner of Police and Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) in charge of Criminal Investigation, said he has no doubt as to the passion and commitment of Ambode to safety and security, adding that members of the agency would hit the ground running towards the set objectives.