Citing Violation of Electoral Act, Jegede Leads Protesters to INEC, Urges 4 Weeks Postponement

James Sowole in Akure

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for Saturday’s gubernatorial election in Ondo State, Mr Eyitayo Jegede, SAN, on Thursday led protesters to the State Headquarters if the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) reiterating the need for the commission to shift the election by four weeks.

Jegede, who was accompanied by mammoth crowd that welcomed him when he arrived the Akure Airport, drove in a motorcade through some streets in the state capital, saying his call was to ensure that the poll was held in full compliance with the provisions of Section 34, 45 and 74 of the Electoral Act 201o as amended..

According to Jegede, who submitted a letter he wrote to the INEC chairman, Mahood Yakubu on the state of things concerning the election, said since the Electoral Act stipulated that names of

candidate should be published 30 days before the election, it would be appropriate if the commission can start counting his days from November 23 when the Court of Appeal gave judgment in his favour.

He said this would also allow the party to submit a list of his party’s agents in good time before the election as provided for by the Electoral Act 2010 which stipulates that each party should make list of their party agents available to the commission, 14 days before the

day of election.

Jegede said the name submitted by Biyi Poroye faction of the PDP could not be regarded as the list of the party because with the appellate court judgment, had ruled against the faction, all what it had had become a nullity.

“It follows from the foregoing that any list of agents purportedly forwarded by one Poroye and his fellow pretenders who had been illegally parading themselves as the state executive members of the

PDP, Ondo State cannot be regarded as authentic.

As it is, the peoples democratic party has not forwarded the list of its agents to the commission.

“Whichever way one may look at the situation on ground, the governorship election of Ondo state slated for 26th november, if conducted, will undoubtedly be in breach of the Electoral Act 2010 as

amended.

“It is in light of the foregoing that I request you to differ the governorship election for Ondo State for at least 30 days so as not to conflict the election in flagrant violation of the Electoral Act 2010 as amended”, he said.

The position of Jegede was buttressed by the State Chairman of the PDP, Mr Clement Faboyede, who said names of agents contained in the list of agents submitted by Poroye wert known to the PDP.

He noted factors that led to the postponement of Governorship Election in Edo State were not as visible as what happened in the case of Ondo State because there are enough reasons to shift the election in the state.