2 Die in Maiduguri Suicide Attack

By Michael Olugbode

Two persons were killed on Wednesday night in a suicide bomb attack on Maiduguri, Borno State, the spokesman of Nigeria Police in the State, Mr. Victor Isuku, told journalists.

In a message to journalists, Isuku said: “At about 2106hrs of 23/11/2016 (Wednesday), an explosion occurred at Muna garage along Gamboru Ngala road Maiduguri. Two persons, including the suicide bomber, died on the spot, while a Mercedes Benz car Reg. No. AX 571 ABJ which was parked by the roadside was damaged by the impact of the explosion.”

He said normalcy has already been restored.

Our correspondent reports that the bang which was held in parts of the troubled town made many to sleep in panic.