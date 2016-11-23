Principal Makes Case for School Sports

The Principal, Igbobi College Yaba, Lagos, Venerable Femi Fashina, has stated that inter-house sports competitions, as grassroots development programmes in schools, is an avenue to discover talents that will be nurtured to achieve their potential in their talented sporting area.

He said this recently during the 81st annual inter-house sports competition of the college. The event, which held at the school’s sports ground, featured sporting events like athletics, high-jump, walking race, relay, long jump, langa race and shot put.

The invited schools that participated were St. Finbarr’s College, CMS Grammar School, Federal Science and Technical College (FSTC), Yaba, St. Gregory’s College, Ansar-Ud-Deen College, and Baptist Academy. Others were Bishop Howells Memorial Grammar School, Wisdom Mike College, Methodist Boys High School, and Queen’s College.

Queen’s College came first in the female relay race; FSTC Yaba came second, while Lagos Anglican School came third.

While in the male category, Baptist Academy emerged first, FSTC Yaba came second, while St. Finbarr’s College came third.

Aggrey (Blue) House emerged winner of this year’s competition with 11 gold, three silver and four bronze medals; Parker (Purple) House came second with eight gold, eight silver and six bronze medals. In the third position was Oluwole (Yellow) House with seven gold, nine silver and 11 bronze medals, while Townsend (Red) House came fourth with five gold, 11 silver and eight bronze medals. In the fifth position was Freeman (Green) House with four gold, four silver and six bronze medals.

Some sporting events had earlier been completed. Among the events which medals had been won were table tennis, basketball, volleyball, scrabble, football and javelin. Highlight of the event was the proprietor’s race, which the Bishop, Diocese of Lagos Mainland, Reverend Isaac Olawuyi won.

The principal also announced and appreciated the contribution of various branches and sets (72-76/78) of the college Old Boys Association (ICOBA) to the school in continuation of their efforts to improve sports facilities.

“The donation of the multipurpose court enabled the boys to compete in basketball and volleyball. They also competed in table tennis, scrabble and chess. A total of N2.5 million was provided for the purchase of different sports materials, a few of which are on display at today’s competition.”

He added that the school has identified boys with potential in different sports that need nurturing and called for assistance to fund seasoned coaches in such sports to enable the school participate in various state competitions.