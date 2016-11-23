Ondo Poll: People With Disabilities Deploy 27 Teams As Observers

By James Sowole in Akure

Twenty seven teams of People Living With Disabilities (PWDs) have been trained and deployed as observers to monitor Saturday“s governorship election in Ondo State.

Each of the teams comprising a driver, an observer and a Personal Assistant (PA) would be deployed to 200 polling units, selected through a random sampling of the 3,009 polling units in the state.

The Executive Director of Centre for Citizens with Disabilities (CCD), Mr. David Anayele, and Mrs Grace Jerry, the Executive Director, Inclusive Friends Association (IFA), disclosed the new initiative on Wednesday at a news conference in Akure.

They said the deployment was in pursuance of the “Leave no one behind: disability votes count” campaign which was largely supported by National Democratic Institute (NDI).

“Observers will rove on election day and answer questions at each of their assigned polling units, using a comprehensive checklist before sending their reports to a central database system via coded text messages,” they said.