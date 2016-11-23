Ondo : Jimoh Ibrahim Heads to Supreme Court

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The candidate of the Ali Modu Sheriff-led Peoples Democratic Party, Jimoh Ibrahim has reacted to the court of appeal judgement ordering his removal from the INEC list for Saturday’s gubernatorial election in Ondo state.

He said in a statement he issued after the judgement that he is certain of getting justice at the Supreme Court.

Ibrahim said: “I have read the decision of the Court of Appeal delivered today. We have nothing to lose as the Supreme Court will sit on the same case tomorrow. We shall get justice at the Supreme Court and if PDP wins Saturday electionwe shall have our four years mandate to rule Ondo State.

“Let me advise you not to abuse anyone or fight over this one day ruling, which was paid for from the state treasury. Mimiko will not succeed himself with Jegede. This is too sure. We continue with our work and remain in our great party PDP.

“I love the great people of Ondo state and I thank you all for continuous support,” he said.