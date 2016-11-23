Ondo:  Appeal Court Restores Jegede as PDP Guber Candidate

By Tobi Soniyi in Abuja

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has sacked Jimoh Ibrahim and replaced him with Eyitayo Jegede, SAN, as the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Ondo for Saturday’s‎ governorship election.

The Court of Appeal had fixed the ruling for this Wednesday after receiving the order of the Supreme Court directing it to go ahead with the determination of the rights of parties to the numerous appeals emanating from PDP disputes in Ondo.

Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Samuel Walter Onnoghen‎ had on Tuesday berated lawyers handling the cases filed by Jimoh Ibrahim loyalists for blackmailing Appeal Court justices.

Based on Justice Okon Abang’s order, the Independent National Electoral Commission removed Jegede’s name and replaced it with Ibrahim’s.

Details later

  • amakachude

    God bless their Lordships!! A Daniel has indeed come to judgment!!

  • RICHARDSON

    Kudos to our judiciary. At last, all hope is not lost on our Nigerian democracy experiment.

    Now, INEC has to play its part by postponing the Ondo gubernatorial election by two weeks. This will give Eyitayo Jegede the opportunity to do his own campaigning which was so brutally and drastically curtailed by the diversions of the legal battles to regain his mandate,

    I heave such a big sigh of relief for my beloved Nigeria!

  • Toby

    The leadership of INEC is a reflection of everything wrong with Nigeria. Extreme leadership poverty. What a country!!! Jeeesus!

    • Asuk

      INEC is compromised and completely lacking in integrity. Shameful.

  • Uwaoma, Chigozie

    once again, let the Chief Justice of Nigeria, whom Buhari and co have dubiously placed on “acting capacity” ensure that, no matter the pressure, he protects, at all times, the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria despite whose ox is gored. Let him not allow himself to be cajoled into being a tool in the hands of the Executives or any politician or political party.

  • Hiscom Smsalways

    Justice at last. Delayed justice but not denied…. Kudos to our judiciary.. This is the best judgement of the year.. But How can this Jegede still survive the Saturday election without campaigning? Still watching the drama.. ..

