Ondo:  Appeal Court Restores Jegede as PDP Guber Candidate

By Tobi Soniyi in Abuja

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has sacked Jimoh Ibrahim and replaced him with Eyitayo Jegede, SAN, as the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Ondo for Saturday’s‎ governorship election.

The Court of Appeal had fixed the ruling for this Wednesday after receiving the order of the Supreme Court directing it to go ahead with the determination of the rights of parties to the numerous appeals emanating from PDP disputes in Ondo.

Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Samuel Walter Onnoghen‎ had on Tuesday berated lawyers handling the cases filed by Jimoh Ibrahim loyalists for blackmailing Appeal Court justices.

Based on Justice Okon Abang’s order, the Independent National Electoral Commission removed Jegede’s name and replaced it with Ibrahim’s.

