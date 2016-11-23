Nigeria Joins Others at 3rd World League Forum

1
641
Shehu Dikko

Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) is one of the global Leagues attending the 3rd World Leagues Forum in Frankfurt, Germany on November 23.

Chairman of the League Management Company (LMC). Shehu Dikko is already in the German City to participate in the meeting which among other agendas, undertake a review of the FIFA Semi-Formal Professional Football Stakeholders Forum meetings, the Status of FIFA Professional Football Stakeholders Committee and receive an update on meeting with FIFA President Gianni Infantino on October 5.

According to the agenda circulated to participating Leagues, the meeting will also receive a presentation from FIFA and FIFPro as well as produce the World Football Leagues final declaration of Principles.

Dikko said the LMC would also pursue it’s global networking agenda to seek mutually beneficial partnerships with other Leagues and international football sponsors.

“We will seek to consolidate on the gains of our previous participation which yielded the LaLiga partnership and cast further to possibly secure new partnerships”, Dikko told www.npfl.ng on phone from Frankfurt.

At a similar meeting in Paris, France last February, the LMC continued discussions which it had opened with LaLiga culminating in the signing of the Technical and Commercial Partnership between the Spanish and Nigerian leagues.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • TOP BEST ODDS,HIGHEST BONUS,FASTEST PAYOUT SPORT BETTING WEBSITES IN NIGERIA

    In 2016 the below listed sport betting websites/ bookies where outstanding , and for that reasons , i thought it wise to bring to your notice what really made them thick in 2016 and reason to keep staking with them.

    sport betting in Nigeria Today have moved to the next level with lots of competitions among top sport betting websites. what they are competing for is not far fetch. sport bettors are looking for betting company with highest odds,bonus,fastest payout or prompt payout, quick account crediting on deposit, maximium payouts and minimium stakes, others are mobile friendly platyform. for this write up , am going to list Top 5 Best Soccer Predictions and Top Betting Websites In Nigeria 2017 , that have branches all over nigeria with a networth of about #250million and you know with this you are sure of your money whenever you win.
    I will list them in orders of preferance by online and shop petronage in nigeria and Africa as the whole.

    How to activate verve card online funding and transactions.follow link here
    http://nairabuys.blogspot.nl/2016/08/how-to-activate-verve-master-card-for.html?m=1

    1.]Bet9ja.
    (Register here [url]https://goo.gl/GPAo2y[/url]
    Gaming Networks Limited is a company based in Nigeria and owns the online betting portal Bet9ja ( sometimes also mybet9ja ) .
    They are fully licensed and regulated in Nigeria and hold the license to operate in all states where sports betting exist, bet9ja have the highest bonus when it comes to betting biz in naija, fast payments and highest bonus . bet9ja are the number is the number one betting company in nigeria , with large customer base.bet9ja mobile give online bettor an opportunty to place bet any where you are as long as you have your phone with you and you have open online account and funded it.

    HOW TO FUND BET9JA WITH YOUR VISA,VERVE AND MASTER CARD INSTANTLY (SCREENSHOT INCLUDED)
    [url]https://9jabetworld.blogspot.com.ng/2016/03/how-to-fund-your-bet9ja-account-using.html[/url]

    2. 1960bet.
    ( register here [url]https://goo.gl/g1k5Qd[/url]
    1960bet brings to you your favorite games online including
    sport games, online betting games, casino games, horse racing ,Offering sports betting, live betting , virtual games and casino
    games , they comes 2nd on this listing in terms of high odds,
    bonus fast payout and website user friendly like 1960bet new mobile and1960bet old mobile for online bettor who want to place bet their phone .

    HOW TO FUND 1960BET WITH YOUR VISA,VERVE AND MASTER CARD INSTANTLY (SCREENSHOT INCLUDED)
    [url]https://9jabetworld.blogspot.com.ng/2016/02/1960bet-online-users-webpayglobalpay.html[/url]

    3. Nairabet.
    ( Register here [url]https://goo.gl/R0BA1Q[/url]
    Is a Nigerian online betting portal that is regulated by the Lagos
    State Lotteries Board and owned by Get Altitude Nigeria
    Limited . bettor on this plateform never bothere about their winning because nairtabet pays promptly within 15 hours ,you smaile to the bank couples with high odds, increasing Bonus on accumulated matches.why play in the shop when you can open online accout with nairabet to start playing with your mobile phone or laptop . withdrawals are transfer to your bank account on request without people knowing you has won except you tell them.
    Nairabet have many exciting offers for sports fans including sports betting , virtual betting and many more.

    HOW TO FUND NAIRABET WITH YOUR VISA,VERVE AND MASTER CARD INSTANTLY (SCREENSHOT INCLUDED)
    [url]https://9jabetworld.blogspot.com.ng/2016/02/how-you-can-fund-your-nairabet-account.html[/url]

    4. merrybet.
    (Register here[url] https://goo.gl/Ge29Fz%5B/url%5D

    MERRYBET slogan “where champions play” is never a may saying .
    merrybet mobile consist of merrybet new mobile and merrybet old mobile which gives their customer who bet online with their phones a more secure ,easy betting experience on merrybet online.
    you also have the marrybet web version incase you have your laptop to stake your game with.
    merrybet has just introduce the instant payment button which allowes user to withdraw their winning to their account within seconds.
    It only take few hours to withdraw your money from your betting account to your bank account. merrybet give 100% bonus on first deposite plus bonus on accumulated bets. You can also place bets on a match or games that has already started or still in-play. This company
    is highly recommended for custormers who wants to stake/ or
    place bets with their mobile phones or laptop. merrybet has redefined sport betting in Nigeria making them to stand out in the league ofsport betting business in Nigeria. New customers are always welcome.

    HOW TO FUND MERRYBET WITH YOUR VISA,VERVE AND MASTER CARD INSTANTLY (SCREENSHOT INCLUDED)
    [url]https://9jabetworld.blogspot.com.ng/2016/01/quick-easy-way-of-making-deposit-into.html[/url]

    5. Naijabet
    Join naijabet and start winning millions.
    Join Here [url]https://goo.gl/BuljFQ[/url]
    one of the best among new sport betting site in Nigeria. 42 Sports + 300 events + 10,000 athletes = Millions of Naira. Don’t miss the opportunity to make your millions on Sports this year with naijabet.
    Join the champions to win BIG in the exciting 2016/2017 European football season as England, Spain, France, Germany , Portugal , Italy league challenge for the top spot in their various leagues.For fast deposit and withdrawal, visit NaijaBet. new account registration with naijabet gives you an opportunity to placebet with your mobile phone or laptop. winnings on naijabet can be withdraw to your bank account within 24 hours.

    HOW TO FUND NAIJABET.COM ONLINE
    [url]https://9jabetworld.blogspot.com.ng/2016/11/how-to-fund-naijabet-online-acccount.html[/url]