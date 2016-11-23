NACETEM, FUT Minna Commence Masters in Technology Management

Dele Ogbodo in Abuja

The National Centre for Technology Management (NACETEM), an agency under the Federal Ministry of Science Technology, and the Federal University of Technology, Minna (FUT Minna) have commenced a collaborative programme that will lead to the award of Professional Master Certificate in Technology Management.

Addressing the 30 newly admitted students during the maiden matriculation and orientation ceremony at the National Biotechnology Development Agency (NABDA), its lecture centre in Abuja, the NACETEM, North-central Zone, Coordinator, Mr. Temitope Olawale, said lectures for the 24-month programme would commence on November 26.

He said the professional certificate programme would provide advance understanding of Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) and its application through technology planning, development, adoption and diffusion.

He said the need to ensure sustainable development in the country through science and innovation has become imperative, adding that there is need for diversification of the economy to address the current recession.

“The programme is designed for a period of 24 months, which is divided into four semesters with three weeks for course work, while the fourth week will be for writing of long-essay. In the first semester, lectures will be delivered for 18 weeks on Saturdays only, while one week will be reserved for revision before examinations.”

In a remark, the DG NACETEM, Prof. Okechukwu Ukwuoma, billed to take the programme’s maiden lecture, urged the students to brace up for the challenges confronting the country’s implementation of STI policy.

He said building professional capacities and competencies across the different technology management fields would also help reduce the challenges encountered in coupling STI knowledge to development.

Ukwuoma added that NACETEM was established under the UNESCO initiative by government in 1992 as the science and policy research and training centre of the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology, though sited at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife to leverage on the human resources technology available at the university.

“NACETEM has assisted Kano, Oyo, Ekiti, Osun and Plateau States in the development of framework for management of science and technology ministries and policies.”

Also speaking, the Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Musbau Akanji, who was represented by the Director, Collaboration and Linkages, Prof. Emmanuel Udenze, said the institution is blessed with adequate manpower to deliver on its mandate. He urged the students to take their studies seriously as the institution has zero tolerance for cheating in examination.