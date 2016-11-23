Lagos Cancels Monthly Environmental Sanitation

Seeks compliance with environmental laws

Gboyega Akinsanmi

Sixteen days after a Court of Appeal sitting in Lagos declared the exercise unconstitutional, the Lagos State Government on Wednesday abolished the monthly environmental sanitation exercise held between 7:00a.m. and 10:00a.m. on the last Saturday of every month.

With the abolition of the sanitation exercise, however, the state government asked its residents to comply with all environmental laws and policies in the state, saying it would come up with a holistic approach and modern solutions to environmental challenges.

This was contained in a statement the Commissioner for Information & Strategy, Mr. Steve Ayorinde, issued after the State Executive Council meeting held at Lagos House, Alausa on Wednesday.

On November 8, the appellate court had nullified the exercise in Lagos State. In its decision, the court, presided over by Justice Ugochukwu Ogakwu, said the exercise was illegal, and ordered the state government not to restrict people’s movement on that day.