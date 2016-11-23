Ignore Calls to Postpone Ondo Election, CNPP Tells INEC

By Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The Conference of Nigerian Political Parties (CNPP) has asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) not to heed calls for the postponement of the Ondo governorship election.

The organisation said: “After a careful analysis of the political temperature of Ondo State it has come to inevitable conclusion that the gubernatorial election scheduled for Saturday should go ahead as planned”.

In a statement issued on Wednesday by its new Acting National Secretary, Olawale Okunniyi, CNPP said that the condition does not exist to warrant such appeals for suspension of the poll.

“It is our considered opinion that the material conditions upon which the postponement of elections could be predicated does not substantially exist in the Ondo case; therefore INEC should go ahead and conduct the gubernatorial election as scheduled,” he said.