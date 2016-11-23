IBTC Bank, Google Train SMEs Operators on Digital Skills

By John Shiklam in Kaduna

Stanbic IBTC Bank and technology company, Google, have trained operators of Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs) in Kaduna state on digital skills that will transform their businesses.

The training, according to the Head, SME Banking, Stanbic IBTC Bank, Obinnia Ukachukwu, in a statement in Kaduna, is part of the continuation of the collaboration which the bank and Google sealed earlier.

He said the training is designed to empower the youths and operators in the SME segment in Nigeria.

The training which held at the Kaduna Business School exposed participants to such areas as ePayment and online banking, digital marketing and the use of digital platforms for sustainable business growth as well as hiring and retaining third parties.

Ukachukwu added that the objectives of the partnership between the bank and Google is to organise capacity building sessions across the country with the aimed of building a critical mass of businesses through increased adoption of digital technology.

This, he stressed, will subsequently enhance the contribution of small business operators to economic development.

According to him, participants will derive game-changing benefits by adopting new approaches to business, especially as the deployment of technological innovation has the capacity to boost efficiency and reduce costs, enhance better understanding of customers and their needs as well as increase revenue and even create an entirely new customer base or market.